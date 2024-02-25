The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $97.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.64.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $90.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.78. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $51.84 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $301,890,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,246,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $947,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,973 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,811,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,793 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,089,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,821 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

