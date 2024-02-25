Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ FY2028 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.25.

NYSE RCUS opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 262.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. bought 15,238,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $319,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,061,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,283,604. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. bought 15,238,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $319,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,061,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,283,604. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $562,421. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

