National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $57.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $47.54 and a 52-week high of $58.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 115.02%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,907,000 after buying an additional 60,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,220,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,215,000 after buying an additional 54,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Health Investors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,749,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,475,000 after buying an additional 146,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,910,000 after buying an additional 13,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

