Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nevro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.23.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $15.30 on Thursday. Nevro has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $39.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $50,205,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 46.7% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,456,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 19,354.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 903,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 898,629 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 920,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,450,000 after acquiring an additional 638,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after acquiring an additional 568,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

