Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $103.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised Glaukos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Glaukos in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Glaukos stock opened at $89.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $44.26 and a 1-year high of $97.24. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.09.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $146,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,233,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $146,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,915 shares of company stock worth $22,173,725 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth $170,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 5.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,106,000 after buying an additional 20,415 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter worth about $6,367,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

