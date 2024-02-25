Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.73.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Price Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $120.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -141.50 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $120.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.01.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,470.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,678.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,470.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,599. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $967,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,115,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,440,000 after buying an additional 294,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.