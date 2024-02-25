GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of GFL Environmental from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of GFL Environmental from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.17.

NYSE GFL opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -356.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average is $32.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,673,000 after acquiring an additional 677,140 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,952,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 952,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,028,000 after buying an additional 309,516 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,231,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,558,000 after buying an additional 77,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

