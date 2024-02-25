Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on COF. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.01.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $135.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $140.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,666,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,021,016,000 after purchasing an additional 131,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,863,000 after buying an additional 161,609 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,761,000 after buying an additional 311,696 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,227,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,316,000 after buying an additional 1,745,545 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.