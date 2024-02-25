Evercore ISI Trims Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Target Price to $25.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Shares of RIVN opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $28.06.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277,729 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,903,372 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $115,034,000 after buying an additional 968,058 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,205 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,602,628,000 after buying an additional 4,467,841 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

