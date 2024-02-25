Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPT. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.18.

Shares of CPT opened at $94.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $117.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.76.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,688.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,688.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

