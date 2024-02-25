Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $19.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.

RUN opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96.

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $30,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,576.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,873 shares of company stock worth $3,905,991 over the last three months. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,696 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,268,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $36,589,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

