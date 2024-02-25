Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRVA. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.90.

Shares of PRVA opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.72.

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,223,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,595,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,831,000 after acquiring an additional 348,328 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 130,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,278,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,740,000 after purchasing an additional 274,345 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 84,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

