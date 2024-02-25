Oppenheimer Cuts Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target to $5.50

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYH

Community Health Systems Stock Up 11.0 %

CYH opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $400.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.59. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.44). Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 20.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,715,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 292,351 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 26.0% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,456,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 300,115 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $469,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 18.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,401,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after buying an additional 683,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

(Get Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.