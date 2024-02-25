Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

ENVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Enova International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Enova International stock opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 12.05. Enova International has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $63.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Enova International had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $583.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. Research analysts expect that Enova International will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $141,758.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 107,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $984,618.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 2,347 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $141,758.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,938 shares of company stock worth $1,488,957 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Enova International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Enova International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Enova International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

