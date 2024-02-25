PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.25.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $41.79 on Thursday. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $41.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.15 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $80,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,334,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,732,984.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,646,000 after acquiring an additional 610,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 269,699 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,573,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,162,000 after buying an additional 269,891 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,598,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,740,000 after buying an additional 55,146 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

