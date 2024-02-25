Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centrus Energy from a d- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LEU

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LEU opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52. Centrus Energy has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $2.80. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 491.41% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrus Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.