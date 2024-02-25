StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Down 3.6 %

SDPI stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDPI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 38,554 shares during the period. 14.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

