Coty (NYSE:COTY) Raised to Outperform at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00.

COTY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.28.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. Coty has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 1,536.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

