Matson (NYSE:MATX) PT Raised to $109.00

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

MATX has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Matson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th.

Matson Stock Performance

NYSE:MATX opened at $116.37 on Wednesday. Matson has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $122.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.25 and its 200 day moving average is $99.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Matson had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Matson will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,820.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,820.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

