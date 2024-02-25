Truist Financial Lowers Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Price Target to $10.00

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MD

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

Shares of MD opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $496.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.30 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. Pediatrix Medical Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $55,219.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.