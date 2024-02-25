Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $86,751.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $739,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,006 shares of company stock worth $1,183,312 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

