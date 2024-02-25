B. Riley Raises Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Price Target to $13.00

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rithm Capital’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

RITM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jonestrading raised shares of Rithm Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rithm Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.89.

Shares of RITM opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. Rithm Capital has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rithm Capital will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 605.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 690.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

