Barclays Trims Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Target Price to $42.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on POR. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.13.

POR stock opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average is $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Portland General Electric by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Portland General Electric by 44.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

