Royal Bank of Canada Increases MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Price Target to $18.00

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAX. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha Stock Up 0.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

NYSE:MAX opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 34.9% during the second quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. now owns 22,856,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,654,000 after buying an additional 5,916,816 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 41.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 428.7% during the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 171,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 138,937 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.