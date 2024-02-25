The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives $160.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

MIDD opened at $153.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.98. Middleby has a 12 month low of $109.59 and a 12 month high of $158.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

