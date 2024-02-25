Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.30.

TRMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Tremor International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Tremor International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TRMR opened at $5.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.72 million, a P/E ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 1.92. Tremor International has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $80.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.00 million. Tremor International had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. Analysts expect that Tremor International will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tremor International in the first quarter worth $195,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tremor International by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,409,000. Institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Articles

