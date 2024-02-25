NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

NEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NEO opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $21.22.

In other news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $38,701.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,592,000 after purchasing an additional 113,534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,643,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,926,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,167,000 after purchasing an additional 40,222 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after purchasing an additional 897,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

