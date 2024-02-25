Stifel Nicolaus Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $910.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $865.00 to $910.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $900.00 target price (up previously from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $820.03.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.4 %

NVDA opened at $788.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $222.97 and a twelve month high of $823.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $597.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.