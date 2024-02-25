Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.62.
Sprout Social Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Sprout Social
In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $314,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 214,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,055,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $314,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 214,975 shares in the company, valued at $12,055,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $2,622,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,200 shares of company stock worth $7,079,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 40.3% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
Further Reading
