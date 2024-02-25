Robert W. Baird Boosts Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $640.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $624.00 to $640.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $594.60.

Synopsys stock opened at $575.65 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $350.58 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $533.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.89.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

