United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

UTHR has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.80.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $227.03 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $261.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.25. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $1,291,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,880,130.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,225. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

