Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Lowered to $345.00 at Barclays

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $400.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $302.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $313.59.

PANW opened at $282.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.36. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $176.30 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 347,900 shares of company stock worth $100,060,213. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

