Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, RTT News reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BROS. Barclays upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.88.

NYSE BROS opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 956.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,112,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,600,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,744,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,425,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,291,591.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,112,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,600,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,901,724 shares of company stock valued at $56,459,948. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 500.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

