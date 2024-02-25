Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $3.65 to $2.10 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olaplex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.19.

Olaplex Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 10.69. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 2.39. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 13,198.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 225,567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 27,690 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

