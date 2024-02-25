Barclays Increases Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $119.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CHH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.10.

NYSE:CHH opened at $112.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.80 and a 200 day moving average of $118.69. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $109.19 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. The company had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

