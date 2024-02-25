SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SCYNEXIS from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS Stock Up 1.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SCYNEXIS

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $62.51 million, a PE ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 554.7% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,946,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,346 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,877,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 150,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,558,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 70,085 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,448,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 129,284 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 13.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 560,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 67,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS

(Get Free Report)

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.