Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $14.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.45.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

