RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Barclays

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.67.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $299.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.73. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $31.45.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $95,236. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

