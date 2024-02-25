Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Rocky Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

RCKY opened at $29.87 on Thursday. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $220.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 2.02.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.29%.

Insider Transactions at Rocky Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Brands

In other news, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $122,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,150.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 669.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 392,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

