Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $99.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.26. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $83.79 and a twelve month high of $132.91.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $185.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 13.01%. Chesapeake Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 49.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 308.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

