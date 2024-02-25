Citigroup Boosts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $415.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $333.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $360.46.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $371.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $374.24. The company has a market cap of $370.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

