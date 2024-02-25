Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

TOL has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.60.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $111.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.62. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.72 and a 200-day moving average of $87.21.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $1,317,691.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,553,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after purchasing an additional 353,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

