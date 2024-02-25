Brokerages Set Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target at $20.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -300.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $73,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,656,743.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $121,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $73,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,743.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,841 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,755. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after buying an additional 190,343 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after buying an additional 294,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

