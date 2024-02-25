B. Riley Increases Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target to $10.00

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the second quarter worth about $6,102,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,237,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 649,411 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 368,140 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 356,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 19.8% during the second quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,420,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 235,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

