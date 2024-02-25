Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target to $16.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LUNG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $10.81 on Thursday. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $414.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 88.60%. The company had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Pulmonx’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,371,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,371,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,692.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,663 shares of company stock valued at $722,352 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Pulmonx by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,763,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,561 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pulmonx by 2,628.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 962,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 927,223 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pulmonx by 375.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 395,566 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $4,805,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

