Wedbush Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $850.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $800.00 to $850.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $820.03.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.4 %

NVDA opened at $788.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $222.97 and a 12 month high of $823.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $597.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,606,369,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,791,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,296,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

