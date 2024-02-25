Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target Increased to $166.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $164.00 to $166.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Middleby from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.38.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $153.34 on Wednesday. Middleby has a 1-year low of $109.59 and a 1-year high of $158.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.21. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Middleby will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the first quarter worth $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 136.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Middleby in the first quarter valued at about $21,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

