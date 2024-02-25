Oppenheimer Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SKIL. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Skillsoft from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27. The company has a market cap of $95.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.21. Skillsoft has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $43.40.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $0.55. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $138.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.80 million. Research analysts predict that Skillsoft will post -17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Skillsoft by 447.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,864 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skillsoft by 2,285.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 1,293,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Skillsoft by 31.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,068 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Skillsoft by 75.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 977,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 244.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 708,861 shares during the period. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillsoft Corp. provides skillsoft content and global knowledge services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Skillsoft Content and Global Knowledge. It provides content services, including leadership and business skills, technology and developer, and compliance; as well as cloud-based content on various open platform and talent management solutions.

