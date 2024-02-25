SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $97.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.69.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.39. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $339.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

