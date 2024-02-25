Mizuho Raises Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $60.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura cut Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.53. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

